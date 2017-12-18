Flu cases increasing in Alabama

Flu season just officially started.



But the Alabama Department of Public Health issued an alert Monday because people there are seeing elevated flu activity here already.



Doctor Elaina Sexton with American Family Care Clinic in Tuscaloosa said they started seeing an increase in flu cases there in early to mid November.



Flu is a very contagious respiratory illness.



It can be dangerous to children, pregnant women and the elderly.



Doctors believe the best defense against it are constant hand washing and wiping things down with Clorox.



If you do have it and must leave home, Sexton suggests wearing a mask.



Otherwise, she advises those with the flu to stay away from others.



"You need to isolate yourself. Flu is spread by coughing, respiratory d roplets so you need to isolate yourself from the rest of your family," Dr. Sexton told WBRC.



An annual influenza vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older and is the best prevention against getting the flu.



