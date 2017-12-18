Investigation of animal cruelty in Hale County after dead cows found

The Hale County Sheriff's Department got complaints over the weekend about dead cows found in a pasture just off Highway 69 South.



WBRC went there Monday and learned the corpses had been removed.



The pasture is north of Greensboro across from Tulip Road.



Sheriff's deputies investigated complaints of animal cruelty after someone released a video showing several dead cows there.



Sheriff Ken Ellis says no criminal charges are being filed.



Some live cows are roaming the property.



But it's not clear what killed the others.



Brenda Glover, an animal science and forages regional extension agent for Hale County, explained the process to determine what killed the cows.



"The veterinarian will normally come out, look at the animal. If they don't know what the problem is, or if the animal already is dead, they can take the animal and send it to the state diagnostic lab," Glover told WBRC.



The Hale County Sheriff's Office is also actively investigating an open case from September where the owner of the cattle filed a report that some of the cattle were shot and or poisoned.



That case is still under investigation.



