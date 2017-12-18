Woman recovering after drive-by shooting in west Birmingham

A woman is recovering after being shot in the stomach around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon on Cairo Avenue near Roosevelt City in Birmingham.

Dwight Hickey says he and his girlfriend had stepped out of their home to smoke a cigarette when shots rang out.

Hickey says he saw a newer model white Chevy Impala with tinted windows drive up and start shooting on the next block.

He says the car then backed up and started shooting at him and his girlfriend as they ran inside.

He called 911 and his girlfriend was rushed to the hospital.

Hickey says she had recently had a baby and that newborn along with a two-year-old were in the house when the shooting happened.

"If you would shoot into a house where you know there's kids at and you know there's kids there because you've passed by here several times and seen kids in the yard and on the porch, then you don't care about nobody," Hickey said. "So if somebody was to do it to them, I wouldn't have no hard feelings."

No word from police on whether they have arrested any suspects.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.