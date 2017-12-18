H&R Block DIY Online Now Available for Taxpayers to Start Returns

H&R Block More Zero and Tax Pro Review among season highlights

H&R Block Online DIY products and the mobile tax prep app are live at hrblock.com, and in the Apple and Google Play stores. Do-it-yourself taxpayers who want a head start can start filling out their 2017 tax returns now with H&R Block and begin taking advantage of the products’ new features.

As part of giving H&R Block clients the ability to do their taxes how and when they want, H&R Block is continuing to offer Tax Pro ReviewSM as an option for all DIY online clients, and is bringing back H&R Block More ZeroSM, which approximately 87 million (6 in 10) taxpayers could use.

‘New’ Tax Pro ReviewSM assists DIY clients in getting their maximum refund

Like in years past, all DIY online clients can get additional help by having their completed DIY return reviewed by a tax professional – without going to a tax office. This year that service is called Tax Pro ReviewSM. It is the reinvention of H&R Block’s Best of Both service, which the company started offering more than a decade ago.

When DIY taxpayers have life changes – like marriage, a new baby or retirement – they could miss tax breaks. Tax Pro Review allows taxpayers to work with a tax pro remotely to ensure they get their maximum refund and be confident they have every credit and deduction to which they are entitled. Working with an H&R Block tax professional is facilitated by secure document upload and one-on-one communication. H&R Block tax pros receive training beyond the minimum standards to remain registered with the IRS.

Starting Jan 5, clients can begin using Tax Pro ReviewSM to have their tax return reviewed by a tax professional in as little as three days. The add-on cost for this service is $59.99-89.99 based on the complexity of the tax return.

H&R Block More ZeroSM is back, includes free filing of itemized deductions

H&R Block is bringing back H&R Block More Zero?, which offers free filing for federal forms 1040EZ, 1040A and 1040 with Schedule A, plus a free state return. Among the taxpayers who file Schedule A some do so to deduct mortgage payments, charitable donations or medical expenses, which are all itemized deductions; even some taxpayers who might assume their return is too complicated to be covered by a free product can use H&R Block More Zero.

All H&R Block Online DIY products include the capability to import W-2s by taking a picture with a smartphone or tablet, and with “drag and drop” it is easier than ever to import a prior year tax return done by any tax preparer, and many other tax-related documents. Additionally, online DIY taxpayers can easily move from one device to another while preparing their return and pick up where they left off. Robust self-help features, and technical and tax support via chat can help H&R Block DIY clients feel confident as they prepare their tax return.

An advantage DIY clients have is being able to start their tax return whenever they want and work wherever they want. With H&R Block, DIY taxpayers also get the best value in DIY tax preparation from products backed by tax experts. All H&R Block Online DIY products come with our maximum refund and 100 percent accuracy guarantees. Taxpayers may visit https://www.hrblock.com/online-tax-filing/ to access H&R Block Online DIY products.