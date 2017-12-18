Cutting edge cancer treatment center coming to Birmingham

A new cutting edge cancer treatment center is coming to Birmingham. The University of Alabama at Birmingham has teamed up with Proton International to build a new Proton Therapy Center.

“The UAB Proton Therapy center will bring one of the most advanced cancer-fighting therapies to thousands of cancer patients throughout Alabama and the Southeast” says Dr. James Bonner, who is the chair of the UAB Department of Radiation Oncology.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation that allows doctors to precisely target a tumor, while limiting the damage to surrounding healthy tissues. That means more effective treatment, and less side effects for the patients.

“We have always been on the cutting edge with cancer therapy and this allows us to deliver the most technology advanced radiation therapy,” says Dr. Bonner.

Proton Therapy is used to treat a host of tumors in difficult areas, like the brain, spinal cord, head and neck and more. Doctors say it’s especially helpful in treating children with cancer. “The pediatric body is growing and radiation can stunt growth so you want to minimize radiation to other tissue,” says Dr. Bonner.

There are only 25 other proton therapy centers in the country. This will be the only one in Alabama.

Groundbreaking is planned for January, but construction crews have already started prepping the site at 20th street and 5th avenue south.

The 29,000 square foot facility will house a huge machine known as a cyclotron. It will take about a year to complete the building, and another year to set up the Cyclotron – which uses a series of super conducting magnets to deliver a targeted dose.

“It’s a large piece of machinery but it also takes our physicists a while to commission the cyclotron, do measurements make sure all the doses are correct,” says Dr. Bonner.

UAB is now looking to hire more faculty with proton therapy experience, and will hire a handful of physicists to work closely with doctors to actually run the machine.

“The capability to give proton treatments to our patients really enhances the entire comprehensive cancer center,” says Bonner. “I think it will be terrific for the patients of Alabama plus some of the adjacent states. It’s a big thing for this location.”

