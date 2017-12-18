New H&R Block Tax Pro Go is assisted tax prep – minus the trip to the tax office

Tax professionals must take strong measures to protect themselves and their clientsMore >>
Seven things you should know when creating a password for your online tax informationMore >>
Hotmail users beware, a new email scheme may be lurkingMore >>
The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance providing safe harbor methods that individuals may use in determining the amount of their losses for their homes and personal belongings, including losses from recent hurricanes.More >>
Do-it-yourself taxpayers who want a head start can start filling out their 2017 tax returns now with H&R Block and begin taking advantage of the products’ new features.More >>
In a recent H&R Block survey, Americans who have their tax returns prepared by a tax professional said that in the time they could save by not going to a tax office, 41 percent would spend time with family and friends, and 29 percent would sleep or binge-watch TV shows.More >>
With the online holiday shopping season in full swing, it’s the perfect time for all taxpayers to take steps to protect their identities and personal dataMore >>
Taxpayers interacting with the IRS should know their rightsMore >>
When it comes to paying your taxes, it is important to understand your rightsMore >>
The Internal Revenue Service announced that interest rates will remain the same for the calendar quarter beginning Jan. 1, 2018More >>
