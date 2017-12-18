Unclaimed Closure: One man's search to find his father

For almost 15 years, Billy Kilgore had no idea where his father Bradley was or whether he was alive or dead. The mystery ended when Kilgore saw a WBRC Fox 6 story last month about a recent identification made in the 2007 case of a man hit by a vehicle and killed on Finley Boulevard in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office used fingerprint records to identify Bradley Kilgore, 54, as the person killed in the incident, but was unable to locate Kilgore's family. Although it wasn't the outcome he had hoped for, Billy Kilgore said he was glad to see the story and finally know what happened to his father.

"It really hurts my heart," said Kilgore. "I'd like to get him moved home if I could."

WBRC met with Kilgore when he visited his father's burial plot for the first time at the Jefferson County Cemetery in Morris. County workers assisted Kilgore in locating his father's grave, using metal detectors to find the simple marker. There are no headstones in the county cemetery; the markers consist of a can filled with concrete, topped with a brass plate that's stamped with a number, the only identification assigned to the 8300 people buried there. Some of the dead remain nameless as their remains were never positively identified, others were never claimed by next of kin.

Kilgore said he felt bad that his father's remains had been buried for a decade as an unidentified body.

"An unmarked grave, out in the middle of nowhere," Kilgore said. "It's so far from home."

Kilgore lives near Lineville in Clay County, about 115 miles southeast of Birmingham. He would like to have his father's body exhumed and moved to Clay County where he could be buried near other deceased family members, but that would likely cost thousands of dollars that Kilgore does not have. He's currently trying to price it out, but wanted to first come see where his father had been the last decade.

"I've tried to find him, especially after I got old enough to realize what his condition was," explained Kilgore.

Bradley Kilgore's condition was a diagnosis of Schizophrenia and his son said it wasn't unusual for him to disappear, at one time traveling as far as Mexico. He lost contact with his father in 2002, but had tried to locate him over the years with no luck.

Even though Kilgore hoped he'd find his father alive, he said there is some relief and closure in knowing where his father has been and what happened to him.

"I know he's not suffering," Kilgore said. "He's in heaven with Mama now and my older brother."

Since 2012, 46 unclaimed bodies have been buried at the Jefferson County Cemetery. Click here to see the list.

