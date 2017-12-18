Jill: Mainly dry weather Monday evening, changes by Tuesday morning

The weather looks good Monday evening for those that need to go shopping for gifts. There is only a small chance for a stray shower. The later you are out, your chances of encountering patchy fog and areas of mist start to increase. Temperatures fall back into the lower 50s and upper 40s.



We will be tracking more rain moving in on Tuesday morning and lingering through the early afternoon, but mainly for areas north of I-20. The lower rain chance sets up south of I-20. Temperatures warm into the 60s once again.



A stronger system moves in on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. A FIRST ALERT for an isolated severe storm threat. There is a marginal risk for a brief tornado and 60 mph wind gusts. The threat shift east and ends during the early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will top off in the 60s.



We catch a break from active weather on Thursday. Temperatures remain well above normal.



On Friday, we will be watching another strong storm system that could bring another chance for severe storms to the state. There is a lot of uncertainty going into the holiday weekend and Christmas Day. The models vary considerably. One keeps the chance for rain longer, the other doesn’t, and one shows snow on Christmas morning and the other one doesn’t.



Keep up with this tricky and evolving forecast.



Tracking more rain for Tuesday on WBRC FOX6 News starting on The Four.

