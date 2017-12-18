Classic Buttermilk Pound Cake

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups butter, softened
3 cups sugar
5 eggs, room temperature
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 tsp vanilla extract
3 cups all purpose flour
1 cup whole buttermilk
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease & flour 1 {10-inch} tube pan or 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans. Cream the butter & the sugar with an electric stand mixer on Medium speed until light & fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time & mix until well blended. Add the lemon juice & the vanilla. Blend in the flour alternately with the buttermilk, mixing on Low speed. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes to 1 hour & 25 minutes or until a long wooden pick tests clean when inserted into the center of the cake. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a small palate knife between the cake & the pan edge. Remove the cake from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Sugared Fresh Cranberries
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided
1 cup fresh cranberries
Combine the water & 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil & cook until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove the mixture from the heat.
Cool 5 minutes. Add the cranberries, tossing well to coat. Remove the cranberries from the mixture & blot excessive liquid with paper towels.
Toss 5 to 6 cranberries at a time in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Spread them onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet & allow to dry, about 1 hour.
Store at room temperature. Use within 2 days.
(Recipes & Ideas Developed & Produced By Rebecca Gordon)
