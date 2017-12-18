Classic Buttermilk Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups butter, softened

3 cups sugar

5 eggs, room temperature

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

1 cup whole buttermilk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Grease & flour 1 {10-inch} tube pan or 2 {9-x 5-inch} loaf pans. Cream the butter & the sugar with an electric stand mixer on Medium speed until light & fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time & mix until well blended. Add the lemon juice & the vanilla. Blend in the flour alternately with the buttermilk, mixing on Low speed. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared pan. Bake 1 hour & 15 minutes to 1 hour & 25 minutes or until a long wooden pick tests clean when inserted into the center of the cake. Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes. Run a small palate knife between the cake & the pan edge. Remove the cake from the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Sugared Fresh Cranberries

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup granulated sugar, divided

1 cup fresh cranberries

Combine the water & 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil & cook until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Remove the mixture from the heat.

Cool 5 minutes. Add the cranberries, tossing well to coat. Remove the cranberries from the mixture & blot excessive liquid with paper towels.

Toss 5 to 6 cranberries at a time in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar. Spread them onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet & allow to dry, about 1 hour.

Store at room temperature. Use within 2 days.

(Recipes & Ideas Developed & Produced By Rebecca Gordon)

