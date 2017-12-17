Cars narrowly missing students as they dart across busy road to get to school

Parents in McCalla are worried about some students darting across a busy highway to get to school.

Right before and after school, things can get a little hairy along Eastern Valley Road near McAdory Middle and High Schools.

"I was scared and thought I hit someone,” Angela Devenyns, a concerned parent said.

For the past few weeks, Devenyns has seen a group of students standing in the right lane then running across the busy road to get to school.

"They're not standing at the crosswalk. They are standing in front of Bojangles. They are getting so close to the car that they are brushing up against the cars when they dart across the traffic,” Devenyns said.

We spoke with a number of parents off camera who've seen this happen on almost a daily basis.

Down the road near the middle school, parents have complained in the past about the crosswalk signal not working. Some say adding a crossing guard could make things safer in the area.

"I think a crossing guard would be nice especially in the afternoon when there is so much student traffic coming from the middle school and high school all at the same time,” Eric Snellgrove, another parent, said.

Devenyns says something needs to be done to improve safety before it’s too late

"I couldn't stand the thoughts of living with running over someone's child. I've seen cars swerving to avoid hitting them. That's also a situation where they could hit another car. In this day and time, there are people not paying attention to their driving anyway. They are messing with their iPhones or whatever they're doing. We just don't want someone's child to get hit,” Devenyns added.

Some parents have reached out to school officials about them possibly holding town halls on safety in the area.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.