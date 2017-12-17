Power outage in Atlanta airport affecting flights at Birmingham airport

Planes line up on the ground after a power outage brought traffic to a halt at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (Source: @dsalley24/TwitterN)

A power outage at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport is causing frustration around the globe.

Incoming and outgoing flights were stopped while crews worked to get the lights back on. Some of those changes are directly affecting the Birmingham Airport.

Five flights have been diverted to Birmingham, according to Toi Herrera Best. Flights from Birmingham to Atlanta Sunday have also been canceled.

Taking a look at the flight board, we counted at least 11 flights scheduled to arrive in Birmingham from Atlanta were canceled today.

Travelers flooded ticket counters trying to figure out other plans. Several of them were passengers on flights diverted to Birmingham headed to Atlanta.

While this was clearly inconvenient, all of them were pretty upbeat and patient, even one young lady from Idaho who had been traveling since 1:40 Sunday morning trying to make it to Florida.

"I think we are just going to end up getting a hotel tonight and then we will see about driving to Ft. Lauderdale. That might be cheaper than getting a flight," Nicole Claypool said.

She is trying to reach Florida for a cruise. Fortunately for her, it departs later this week.

For an updated list of departure and arrival times, please click here: http://www.flybirmingham.com/

