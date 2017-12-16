Another statewide ride hailing regulation bill could be proposed in upcoming session

Ride hailing companies like Uber and Lyft continue to affect how we get around the roads.

One Birmingham city councilor wants to make sure city governments keep the tax revenue generated by those rides rather than giving it to the state. The city's transportation committee is hoping to shape the conversation over ride hailing.

A statewide regulation bill failed last session. City councilor Darrell O'Quinn saying he's hearing about another proposed bill. If this one goes through in the upcoming session, it sounds like the state will be taking away some money cities charge Uber and other ride hailing companies to operate.

In the city of Birmingham, Uber is paying $2,000 a year for its licensing fees. O'Quinn says the bill, if passed could eliminate that and the state will regulate those costs then share some of that money with cities.

O'Quinn says cities could end up losing money if cities aren't allowed to have a say so in the legislation.

"We're paying attention to this because it is a source of revenue for the city of Birmingham and we want to make sure that this statewide legislation if it is indeed passed works to our advantage,” O’Quinn said.

On Monday, the city's transportation committee will discuss this including a proposal of its own that would ensure cities gets a required amount of money from the state regarding ride hailing companies.

Committee members are also planning to talk about the differences in money the city charges ride hailing companies and traditional taxi cabs to operate in the city.

