Family of girl killed in 16th Street Baptist Church bombing reflects on Jones' Senate victory

Doug Jones' victory in the U.S. Special Senate election in Alabama is emotional for the family of one of the little girls who lost her life in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

A bombing that forever changed Birmingham and the civil rights movement. Jones successfully prosecuted the killers.

Tuesday a moment Lisa McNair will never forget. Her excitement was captured in a picture that’s been shared thousands of times on social media after Jones’ victory.

"I felt like in my soul he would really win. So when it came through that he won it was just elation. Just so happy and excited,” McNair said.

McNair has a special connection to Doug Jones. Jones prosecuted some of the Klansman responsible for killing McNair's sister Denise in the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. McNair vividly remembers the day the guilty verdict came down and the look on Jones' face.

"They were crying just as much as we were crying. So it meant something to them. Their caring. To put that much time and that much energy into something that they really didn't have to do. But they wanted to do to take the blight off Alabama and to get vindication for those girls,” McNair said.

McNair believes Jones will bring the same compassion and caring he showed during the trial to Washington.

"Like Doug said, the people chose respect and decency over division. I pray that this wave continues because the divisiveness is just not positive. It’s not helpful. We can't get anything done that way. And that's not really who we are at the best of America. We need to be together,” McNair added.

Earlier this week, Jones praised the efforts of the volunteers who spent countless hours on his campaign, especially just before election day. And many say that aggressive campaigning is what led to Jones' victory.

