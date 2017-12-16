Talladega Superspeedway opens track to public for fundraiser

In the spirit of the holiday season, Talladega Superspeedway is providing fans and the local community with a unique spin on the standard of a typical charitable drive.

In efforts to raise money for the speedway's new outreach fund, 'Dega Gives, participants can make a $50 donation to drive their personal vehicles around the historic 2.66-mile venue.

This is what 33 degrees looks like at @TalladegaSuperS ! ?? TV does not do It justice. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/F5wNnLavgr — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) December 16, 2017

Talladega raised more than $3,000 on Saturday for various charities throughout the community.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.