FIRST ALERT: Rainy, unsettled weather pattern will develop, may continue through Christmas

FIRST ALERT FOR RAIN TOMORROW: We will continue to experience cold and dry weather conditions for the remainder of the day but changes are coming. We are about to shift into a wet and unsettled weather pattern that will continue through the Christmas Holiday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as moisture begins to overrun the state. Temperatures tonight will bottom out in the the 30s, with most areas staying above the freezing mark. Showers will be developing tomorrow morning an impacting the area from west to east. We could have some sleet pellets mixing with the rain initially as the atmosphere moistens-up. This won’t create any issues and there will be a rapid transition to a cold rain that will continue throughout the remainder of the day and night. Monday will be a cloudy and milder day, with more periods of light rain throughout the day. Plan on more clouds and additional rainfall for Tuesday and Wednesday. On these days there will be a potential for a few thunderstorms. The more unstable air mass will remain to our south so these storms should stay below severe levels. We will continue to monitor closely however, just in case there are any changes in the setup. I do expect a brief break in the action on Thursday, which looks to be one of the better days of the week. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND AND THE OUTLOOK FOR CHRISTMAS: The chance for rain will be on the increase again Thursday night as a cold front approaches the state. This will bring a chance of showers on Friday along with the possibility of thunderstorms. The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday and then the temperatures will begin to tumble a bit. I do expect another slight warm-up heading into Christmas Eve and there will be another disturbance that lifts into the region producing rain and the possibility of storm for the night of Christmas Eve and continuing into Christmas Day. This system may be followed by a blast of very cold air. So get the rain gear ready! We have lots of rainy days ahead. I will have more specifics on the timing and how much rain to expect in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 News. I will also be updating our forecast in the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You can download our App for FREE by searching WBRC in your App Store.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.