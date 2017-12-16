Fred: A rainy weather pattern setting up

Big weather changes will be affecting our weather in the week ahead but today sunshine remains along with temperatures a few degrees below average for both this afternoon and Sunday. We continue to see increasing clouds through tonight with overnight lows early tomorrow morning in the 32-39 degree range as the next rain maker approaches later in the day. The first rain may approach during the pre-dawn hours in Northwest Alabama but these will only be a few isolated showers. An area of low pressure will eject from Texas today with a large complex of showers and a few thunderstorms pushing east tonight. This activity will move into West Alabama Sunday morning but the rain areas will be a bit weaker as it encounters a stable air mass over Alabama. Still, chances for showers will continue through the day, although rain chances will decrease as the rain moves east. Some drier air will work in from the west behind this system, resulting in decreased rain chances in Northwest Alabama during the afternoon. The rain falling into the cool dry air mass will limit high temperatures with highs ranging from 49-53 Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night and Monday morning rain chances remain but eventually some drier conditions return late Monday before increasing again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Most of the thunderstorm activity, if any, will remain south of our area. Another disturbance swings through the area Wednesday again increasing rain chances This system could prevent more of a concern for the potential of severe weather but it's a little too far out to determine when or even if any strong storms may occur. Mainly dry conditions return Thursday for the first day of Winter followed by another cold front Friday. There may be just enough moisture for some additional instability ahead of this front but again the timing is uncertain. Now as to the question. Cold air will be lurking behind this front with southwest winds continuing and a threat of wintry precipitation may develop somewhere across the southeast Saturday. Again, it`s too early to say exactly where but at the moment it looks as if anything other than liquid precipitation will likely remain northwest of us. Still, it is Christmas weekend so stay tuned!

