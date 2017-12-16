Fred: A cold beginning for the weekend

A ridge of high pressure will build briefly over the region today as a dry air mass remains in place, although we will see more clouds through the day. Upper-level ridging will temporarily build over the area. As the high drifts east toward the Atlantic coast, the surface winds will become more southeasterly as warm air flows back into Alabama from the Gulf. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 53 to 54 degree range., with overnight lows ranging from 34 to 41. Rain chances will return to West Alabama early Sunday morning but unlike our last round of precipitation, only liquid is expected to fall as warm air continues to overflow the area. Sunday, the rain will move toward Northwest Alabama during the morning hours with more rain moving across western and northern areas during the morning. Temperatures may remain in the 40s in Northwest Alabama with highs elsewhere ranging from 51 to 54. The main rain area will move into the southwest counties by Sunday afternoon.

A warm front will lift slowly north beginning a period of wet and unsettled weather even allowing temperatures to rise through the night Sunday. Some additional instability could even bring a chance for a few thunderstorms by Tuesday, although any strong storms will likely be limited to the far southern counties. With an isolated strong to severe storm with gusty winds and small hail during this time period in the southern counties, the atmospheric set-up looks to limit any organized threat for severe weather. However, multiple rounds of rain could bring some localized flooding in poor drainage areas but again the set up does not appear to be conducive to widespread flooding. The air will be a little drier by Wednesday but yet another weather disturbance will approach by Thursday before another strong cold front moves through Friday but later forecast models will show better details on any threat for severe weather. Precipitation is expected to move out before any cold air arrives but this is still a week away.

