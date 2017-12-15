Former Oneonta cop charged with multiple child sex charges

New information on a former Oneonta police officer facing new child sex charges after the department fired him back in August after being arrested for DUI.

Shane Osborn was indicted earlier this week. He's facing six counts of child sex charges according to the Blount County District Attorney.

Osborn was taken into custody by state law enforcement agents. We're told the investigation centers around Osborn allegedly using an app to contact victims. He's facing electronic solicitation of a minor and sodomy and other charges.

For quite some time, District Attorney Pamela Casey has been warning parents about the dangers of some social media apps, like What's App. She says parents need to pay attention to what their children are doing.

"People who are trying to talk to your children, they meet them on Facebook or on Instagram and then they groom them. It’s a grooming technique they use to then say hey we're friends, add me on What's App,” Casey said.

In a statement to us about Osborn's arrest, Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton says:

We stand by our investigation and turning the allegations over to the independent body for the investigation. That behavior is not typical of this department or any police department. We know how this may look for our department, but we will wear it to make sure we always do the right thing. Our officers will still do the right thing in handling any situation. We are working to learn the exact number of charges and each specific charge for Osborn. Some of the details are coming out slowly. Any time there is sexual misconduct involving children, it is treated with great sensitivity by the district attorney.

ALEA says its investigation against Osborn is still open. If convicted, Osborn could face between 2 and 20 years behind bars for each felony charge.

