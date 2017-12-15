Former local federal judge believes his students have more experience than Trump judicial nominee

One of President Trump’s picks for district court judge is coming under fire for struggling to answer basic legal questions. Current Federal Election Commissioner Matthew Petersen now taking a lot of heat after being asked questions at a hearing on Capitol Hill. The video of his seemingly lack of legal knowledge now going viral online.

"I think it’s important that the government reach out to really well qualified lawyers to be United States district judges,” John Carroll, former Federal Judge and Cumberland Law Professor said.

Carroll has seen the video and says some of his students have more experience.

"The 3L students that graduate from Cumberland, many of them would have had more experience that this nominee to be a district judge,” Carroll said.

Carroll tells us federal court judges rule on cases on almost a daily basis. He says judges need to have criminal or civil experience and have more than just a basic understanding of the law.

"You really need to have been in the civil justice or criminal justice system or both participating as a lawyer on behalf of a client. These are people who have life and death decisions and have decisions to make about putting people away for the rest of their lives. They rule on cases with huge monetary outcomes. The other thing that needs to be said is there are lots of really, really qualified lawyers who would love to be United States District Judges,” Carroll added.

Here in Alabama, Brett Talley was up for a nomination, but some believe public outcry over his lack of his experience forced the White House to drop his name for consideration to the bench. Also, Politco reports Talley failed to disclose that his wife works in the White House counsel’s office.

