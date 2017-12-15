Congresswoman Terri Sewell working to save Greene County's Hospital

Congresswoman Terri Sewell met with Greene County Hospital administrators Friday evening to find ways to keep the medical center there open.

Congresswoman Sewell said she's working with several others to convince the Center of Medical Services to not impose specific cuts to payments that will hurt rural hospitals here at home.

"You know, I've been waging a real fight for rural hospitals all throughout the state of Alabama," said Sewell.

Sewell explains what's hurting our rural hospitals is that the state of Alabama decided not to expand Medicaid.

“Hospitals like Greene County depend upon Medicaid and Medicare payments and reimbursements coming in on time,” said Sewell.

A lot of the funding that would've been available for those hospitals she says the state wasn't able to receive.

“I think rural hospitals deserve to be viable options in our community. I grew up in the Black Belt - I understand the importance of access to quality healthcare,” said Sewell.

As for how Greene County Hospital is coping now, well it's a little shaky. “We're still standing, but we are seeking, looking, and praying things continue to hold up. We need help,” said Sewell.

Eutaw's Mayor Raymond Steele said the hospital has saved a lot of lives, but despite community support he said the hospital is still $400,000 in the red and it's going to take everyone coming together to keep them afloat.

“You got leaders here that are very determined that's going to make sure Greene County Hospital does not close and we are going to pull out every resource and everything we have in us in order to keep it open,” said Steele.

Mayor Steele said he's confident the new hospital administrators just recently put in charge will help get the hospital on the right track.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.