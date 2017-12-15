FIRST ALERT: Rain returns Sunday

Temperatures are falling quickly Friday night. It will be cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase during the evening with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

If you're heading to the Chelsea Christmas parade at 10am, no rain is expected with temperatures in the 40s. Make sure you wear the coat.

FIRST ALERT WET WEATHER AHEAD: The wet weather will return Sunday with widespread rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s Sunday evening. No severe weather is expected. The wet weather will continue through at least Tuesday.

We will have drier weather on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Expect temperatures to warm into the lower 60s on Thursday.

What about Christmas? It is unlikely we will see a white Christmas. I know there have been some hints of a white Christmas with a few forecast models. Right now, the forecast is trending a bit cooler with the possibility of some rain.

