Great-grandson of Bear Bryant receives scholarship offer from Bama

Hewitt-Trussville QB Paul Tyson confirmed on Twitter Friday evening that he has received a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama.
Tyson is the great-grandson of legendary Alabama head football coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama??All Glory to God??????#RollTide pic.twitter.com/kZBeWzCDkc— Paul Tyson (@Paul_Tyson17) December 16, 2017
A four-star recruit, Tyson has received multiple offers from schools around the country.
Tyson had a great junior year for the Huskies as he threw for more than 3,300 yards and 36 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions.
The undefeated Huskies went into the playoffs, suffering their first loss of the season to eventual 7A champion Hoover.
