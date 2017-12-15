Roy Moore campaign asking for donations to 'election integrity fund'

Roy Moore is asking supporters for $75,000 to help his campaign investigate what he calls voter fraud.

Ahead of the late December/early January certification of the U.S. Senate special election results, the Roy Moore campaign sent a letter to supporters Friday asking for donations for an "election integrity fund," according to a report from The Hill.

In that letter, the campaign said it "ran through" its budget on Tuesday and asked supporters for an additional $75,000 to collect reports of voter fraud and other irregularities on election day.

Secretary of State John Merrill says no donation will make an impact on the process for voter certification for the election or for any investigation that may be associated with the election.

"Somebodies desire, interest, or ability to give to Judge Moore to help him with this particular effort is not related to what the results of the election will be," Merrill states.

He says there is no time limit on when you can submit reports of voter fraud.

He also notes that all reports are submitted online and it doesn't matter if you are Judge Moore's campaign or a regular citizen, they are all investigated the same.

The Secretary of State does encourage anyone that suspects any type of voter fraud to report it to their website.

Moore has, so far, refused to concede the race which Doug Jones won on Tuesday.

