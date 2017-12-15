Holidays can lead to rise in domestic violence

The holidays are here and that can lead to a rise in domestic violence homicides and assaults.

Domestic violence experts say there are a number of reasons that can make this such a volatile time.

Many times it's the stress of the season that comes into play.

Things like limited time to prepare, extra visitors in town, and financial strains can cause extra stress.

Annetta Nunn, a domestic violence court advocate for the YWCA, says if a couple has had problems before, those things can make problems even worse.

There's the fact that a lot of people are off from work during the season, so a couple may potentially spend more time together and that can intensify a relationship that is already bad.

In spite of that, Nunn says victims may put their desire for a happy holiday above their own best interests.

"Sometimes victims may even not report it during those times because they want to have the family together during the holidays,” Nunn says. “So we would just give the message that we give all year--that domestic violence is wrong, that no one deserves to be abused no matter what's going on, whether people are claiming stress, financial problems, or whatever it may be."

She wants victims to know the YWCA is there for them even during the holidays.

They are open 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

Their domestic violence hotline number is: 205-322-4878

