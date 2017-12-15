Construction for new Hueytown jail underway

In six months, those arrested in Hueytown will be held in a new jail.

Construction on the new building has already started.

The department's current jail is outdated and lacks adequate capacity. This new jail will address both issues and more.

It will hold 47 prisoners in a dorm style setting. That's compared to the current jail that only has a capacity for 22 inmates.

The new jail will have the latest in modern amenities and technology including new camera systems, camera visitation, and some lock down cells.

A drive through Sally port will make it easier for officers to drop off prisoners and there will also be a fenced in exercise yard for inmates to use.

Acting Chief Mickey Willis says the price tag for the jail will be a little over $2 million. All of it will be paid for with city funding.

"I just hope that, number one, it makes a better working environment for the officers there. Also, a safer environment for the officers and also the inmates there. We want them to be comfortable. Everybody in jail is not a bad person so we want everyone to have a good experience,” Willis says.

The new jail will be attached to the current jail.

Once it's completed, the older space will be renovated and used in new ways.

