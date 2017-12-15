Road to help St. Clair County community get around trains closer

A St. Clair County community moves one step closer to what it considers a new level of freedom.

The Trails End community is near the town of Brompton.

Recently, the St. Clair County Commission was awarded a $350,000 grant from ADECA. That money will be used to help build a road to help in the area.

For years, trains have been known to stop in front of the subdivision's only entrance and exit, blocking not only residents but emergency vehicles.

The community has been steadfast in urging county and state leaders to get a second entrance to the area. But doing so will be costly with a price tag of around $1.5 million.

While this grant will not cover the entire cost, State Senator Jim McClendon, who helped initiate the grant, says it's a good starting point.

"It will be a spur coming off the existing road that will carry them parallel to the railroad to where they can reach a single track so they can get out of there when they need to get out or get in,” McClendon says.

The county has also applied for a TIGER grant which will be an opportunity to get some federal funding.

The county will learn if they receive that grant early next year.

