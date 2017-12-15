Toys for Tots collection day in Tuscaloosa

Two months of hard work collecting toys came together Friday. You could see plenty of smiling faces as Marines passed out toys to families who signed up for Toys for Tots.

People from more than 300 families showed up.

A line formed outside of a warehouse where the gifts were stored around 8 a.m. Friday, so organizers actually started passing them out earlier than planned.

"It means a lot to know that people are going to able to give toys no matter what how much they may have. When I'm at a Walmart, when I'm at Target and I see people come up to me and give me toys. It might be like their last little bit, but they want to make sure they help the community. Cause you never know when you might be in that situation," Marine Sgt. Xavier Montaie explained.

They started collecting toys in October. Gifts for 2,000 children were donated.

One grandparent talked about what having these gifts would mean to her grand children.

"It's going to make everyone proud for one thing. Some people don't really have anything for their kids. And when the kids wake up in the morning, that Christmas morning. They see the presents and everything. To see that smile on their faces, it's just a blessing," said Sharon Temms.

Nearly 1,000 people signed up. The toy pick up will continue on Monday and Tuesday.

