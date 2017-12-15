Similar Tuscaloosa robberies under investigation

Tuscaloosa Police and Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's deputies are working to see if the same people may be responsible for several robberies under investigation in the city and county jurisdictions.

At least three robberies are under investigation.

The owner of the Chevron Gas station on Buttermilk Road near I-20/59 confirmed one of his clerks was "roughed up" when the suspects came there Saturday.

On Monday, a clerk at the Circle K in Cottondale on University Boulevard was beaten with a gun according to someone with knowledge of the case.

That victim is recovering from their injuries.

And most recently, Sheriff's deputies are looking into a robbery Wednesday at the Dollar General on Highway 82 East in Duncanville.

A clerk working at a nearby store said these crimes worry many people.

"Employees working in the gas station here or anywhere they're scared. They are scared for their life. So maybe authorities they can do something better to them," Dhru Patel said.

Police and Sheriff's deputies haven't released a description or many other details regarding these cases other than it appears to be a group of three males.

