Three suspects charged in robbery that caused school lockdown

Three individuals arrested Thursday after a robbery at Hibbett Sports in Bessemer that ended with a police chase into Pleasant Grove have been charged in the incident.

Bessemer Police charged 22-year-old Angela Latonya Lowery of Birmingham, 23-year-old Quindarrius Dantrell Brooks of Tarrant, and 23-year-old Emanual Quayoom Pippens of Birmingham. Each are facing one count of first degree robbery and one count attempting to allude law enforcement. Lowery is also facing a count of reckless endangerment. Police say she drove the vehicle.

According to Bessemer Police, officers were sent to Hibbett Sports on Academy Drive Thursday around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a robbery. Officers arrived and learned the store had just been robbed by two men who then fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima driven by a third suspect.

Police officers located the vehicle on Interstate 20/59 northbound and purused them into Pleasant Grove where the vehicle lost control and wrecked in a wooded area near Pleasant Grove Road.

Multiple agencies assisted them in the pursuit and search for the suspects.

By Noon Thursday, the three suspects were located and taken into custody.

Police say, luckily, none of the employees at the store were injured during the robbery.

