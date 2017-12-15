Montana man arrested after police chase in east Jefferson County

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a Montana man after he led them on a chase that started in Leeds and went into Irondale Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say around 2:30 p.m., Sheriff's attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Leeds. They say the driver of a 2016 Jetta refused to stop. On checking the license plate, the car was reported stolen earlier that day in Virginia.

A chase began down the interstate into Irondale. The suspect exited the interstate onto Highway 78 heading back to Leeds. Authorities ended their pursuit but followed for a while.

A tip came in from a citizen that told them the car had turned off Highway 78 onto Cahaba Glenn Drive. Sheriff's located the car with suspect inside at the dead end of that street.

When Sheriff's deputies ordered him out of the car, they say he refused to comply responding to "just shoot me." The man was removed from the car and taken into custody.

He was identified as 41-year-old Clifford Bowers of Great Falls, Montana. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bowers was still in jail at the time this article was written with a bond set at $8,100.

