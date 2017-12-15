Montana man arrested after police chase in east Jefferson County

High clouds will persist across the state Friday afternoon. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s.More >>
Three individuals arrested Thursday after a robbery at Hibbett Sports in Bessemer have been charged in the incident.More >>
Exit polling shows how key a role African-Americans played in Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election on Tuesday.More >>
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say they arrested a Montana man after he led them on a chase that started in Leeds and went into Irondale Thursday afternoon.More >>
The chairman for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says the only pressure they are receiving is from people who say “do not concede.” Bill Armistead says the campaign wants to let the process move forward.More >>
