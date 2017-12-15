Get a first look at Minka Kelly in DC's Titans

Actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault in a disturbing Daily Beast report published Tuesday.

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Watch Lisa Kudrow sparkle in this new Grace and Frankie trailer

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

What to stream the weekend of December 22

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

By Keisha Hatchett,

Robin (Brenton Thwaites) will soon assemble a new group of superheroes for the live-action series Titans, and TV Guide has your first look!

A never-before-released image shows Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly suiting up as Hank Hall, aka Hawk, and Dawn Granger, aka Dove, respectively, for DC's latest superhero team-up. This comes after Warner Bros. TV released the awesome first look at Robin in full gear.

The series follows Batman's first sidekick, now going by the alias Nightwing, who forms a new superhero team to combat the evil forces lurking about. The story is a follow-up to the comics series Teen Titans, which was previously adapted into an animated series of the same name for Cartoon Network in 2003. The new series will follow the former Teen Titans adventures as adults.

Alongside Robin, Hawk and Dove, this latest iteration of the impressive crew will include Raven (Teagan Croft), Koriand'r (Anna Diop), Amy Rohrbach (Lindsey Gort) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Titans is slated for release in 2018 through the Warner Bros. Digital Networks' DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service and will be produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

See the super pics below!

