2nd teenager charged with murder in death of Vietnam veteran

A second teenager has been charged with murder in the death of a Vietnam veteran.
Lester Williams, 69, was found shot to death in his home on July 18, 2017.
Tuscaloosa police have now charged Fernandez Britton, Jr. ,with capital murder in connection with his death.
Previously Britton was only charged with second-degree burglary.
Investigators said they uncovered new evidence and developed enough probable cause to arrest on Britton Thursday on the new charge.
He is now being held without bond in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
In October another teenager, 18-year-old Cody Williams was also charged with murdering Williams.
