FIRST ALERT: A chilly Friday

Brrr is the word of the day!



The wind will continue to create feels like temperatures in the 30s.



We will see some filtered sunshine and thermometer readings in the 40s today.



The skies clear tonight and the winds die down and that will allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s to kick of the weekend.



Saturday will be dry, clouds increase and temperatures warm to the normal mark which is 56 degrees.



The overall weather pattern really starts to shift on Sunday and lingers through all of next week.



A warmer and wetter pattern develops between Sunday and Tuesday.



Data agrees that we will see rain moving in across west Alabama after 6AM Sunday and mainly impacting areas east to the 65 corridor through the early afternoon before breaking up.



I d ropped the coverage to 50%. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s and finish in the upper 50s and lower 60s.



High temperatures in the 60s look to dominate most of next week.



Monday looks like the wettest day with an 80% chance for rain and a 60% chance on Tuesday.



Any threat for strong storms looks to remain across South Alabama as of now.



If this threat were to shift north then we would be the first to alert you.



Slightly cooler at night and dry during the day on Wednesday and Thursday, which look like great days for last minute holiday shopping.



We will be tracking another system on Friday that looks to bring us rain on Friday and into Saturday.



Data varies a bit regarding the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast.



One model keeps the rain around and the other one clear us out but both show cool conditions on Christmas Day.



We will get more detailed when we get closer.



Tracking a bitter feel to the air

