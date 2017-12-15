Mickey's Weather Kid: Nils

Meet Nils, Mickey's Weather Kid. His mom says he has always been fascinated with the weather

His aunt is a retired sailing captain and taught Nils a lot about the weather, mainly safety aspects.

Nils and his family have a tornado shelter in their basement. He also has a special connection to the weather because of his grandmother who passed away before he was born. His mom says Nils loves thunderstorms, just like his grandmother did.

Congratulations Nils on being today's Weather Kid.