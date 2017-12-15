Medical clinic to open in Alberta

In Tuscaloosa, there is a sign of growth in an area of town still working to come back after the April 27, 2011 tornado.



A new Emergicare medical clinic is set to open next month on University Boulevard East in Alberta. Renovations are currently underway on the building, which once housed The Salvation Army.

Emergicare lost its former location on 15th Street in the 2011 tornado. Since then, the clinic has operated in a building on Skyland Blvd. However, Dr. Phillip K. Bobo, who runs Emergicare, says he has always considered that location temporary.



Bobo said he would have liked to return to 15th Street, but he says his business’s needs did not work with current zoning regulations. He says the City of Tuscaloosa has been accommodating in helping the clinic make the move to Alberta, and he is glad to be part of the revitalization of the area. Bobo says he hopes it encourages further development in Alberta.



“We're really excited,” Bobo said.



“We hope it will draw some attention to it and make other people look at it as well.” Bobo said the proximity to the University of Alabama should be good for the clinic. He also said he believes it will be more convenient than the Skyland location for patients who live north of the Black Warrior River.



Bobo also said he believes other medical practices may locate nearby.



Bobo says construction on the Alberta location is set to wrap up by January 19.

Over the past several years, the City of Tuscaloosa has made numerous public investments in Alberta, including a new school, police and fire stations, park and technology library, hoping more private investment would follow.

