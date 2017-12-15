Chef Ron's Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked, chopped chicken meat

3 cups water

½ onion diced,

1celery stick diced

1/2 Bell pepper diced

salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 12-ounce package refrigerated dough

Directions:

Place the chicken, water, bell pepper, onion, celery, salt and pepper in a Chef's Ron Chicken and Dumplings medium saucepan and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer 30 to 40 minutes, or until a broth has formed.

Spread flour on a medium cutting board or other flat surface. Roll out dough and cut into 1/2 inch strips. You can purchase the dough already made.

Drop the dough strips in the chicken broth and cook for approximately 15 minutes.

Serve with your favorite bread or crackers.

