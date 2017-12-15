Only one lane open on Hwy 280 EB at I-459 following 18-wheeler f - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Only one lane open on Hwy 280 EB at I-459 following 18-wheeler fire

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews spent Friday morning on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on Highway 280 eastbound at the I-459 interchange.

Only one lane is open.

The truck was carrying wooden pallets.

We do not know of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly