18-wheeler fire on Hwy 280 EB at the I-459 overpass

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on Highway 280 eastbound at the I-459 interchange. The truck was carrying wooden pallets.

Two lanes are blocked. We don't know of any injuries.

Kelsey Davis has the latest on alternate routes on Good Day Alabama.

