18-wheeler fire on Hwy 280 EB at the I-459 overpass

Crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on Highway 280 eastbound at the I-459 interchange. The truck was carrying wooden pallets.
Two lanes are blocked. We don't know of any injuries.
Kelsey Davis has the latest on alternate routes on Good Day Alabama.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.