‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 10 is on! HBO renews the Larry David comedy

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

Were AirPods on your holiday wish list? You might have to take them off



By Stephanie Topacio Long



After bringing Curb Your Enthusiasm back to fans with a long-awaited season 9, HBO and Larry David are keeping the episodes coming. Season 10 is officially a go, as HBO announced in mid-December. Production is set to begin in the spring, but the network hasn’t gone public with its release date yet.

Unlike many other shows that give fans a new season each year, Curb Your Enthusiasm has operated on its own unique schedule. The series was preceded by an October 1999 special, and the first season premiered the following fall. The next two seasons each followed a year after the prior season, but then season 4 extended the gap, arriving in January 2004. It took more than a year for season 5 to air as well, and from then on, it appeared new chapters would come every two years. That changed after season 8, though, when the hiatus stretched to a full six years.

HBO hasn’t revealed how many episodes will make up the upcoming season, but based on what we’ve seen from all of the past ones, we’d expect that number to be 10. Assuming that’s the case and that it takes the studio as long to produce season 10 as it did season 9 — which began filming in fall 2016 and aired a year later — we’d expect season 10 to arrive no earlier than spring 2019. The series has typically been a fall show, but it has also had premiere dates in the winter and even summer, so we won’t venture a guess about when it will begin airing.

As for now, we’re just glad we’ll get to see David continuing to play an exaggerated version of himself. He is looking forward to doing the job as well, saying in a statement, “As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so.”

In season 9, David starred alongside Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, and Mary Steenburgen. Their work led to the show being nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The series’ past accolades include a Golden Globe Award, two Emmys, a Writers Guild of America Award, and more.

We’re ready for season 10, whenever it comes.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends