Mickey: Saturday looks nice, showers develop Sunday

Our morning temperatures are similar to what we experienced yesterday morning hovering just above or just below the freezing point.

Today another brief shot of cold air comes into play. Look for variably cloudy skies highs in the mid-40s and a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight is expected to be mostly clear with lows near 29 and light winds.

Saturday should turn out to be a very nice day for Christmas shoppers. Under mostly sunny skies expect highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows Saturday night near 40-degrees.

A slow moving wet weather system is expected to move in late Sunday, bringing us a chance of scattered showers. This system will likely hang around until Tuesday, giving parts of our area some much needed rainfall.

Dry air and mild temps are in the works for next Wednesday into Thursday.

Friday brings another chance of showers our way.

