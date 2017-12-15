Crews working to repair water main break in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews working to repair water main break in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Greg Long/WBRC) (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are on the scene of a water main break in Birmingham off Glenbrook Drive.

Police say they got the call around 2:30 Friday morning and water was shooting into the air.

Crews with the Birmingham Water Works shut off water for about two blocks.

No word on how long it will take to repair the break or how many homes are affected.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly