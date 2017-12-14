State lawmakers talk about the future of Legion Field

Most 90 year olds need some TLC, but few would be as expensive as Legion Field.

A state lawmaker talks about the facility's future and the possibility of a new stadium for UAB. We're told some money from the state could be used to renovate the old gray lady.

State leaders are working with the city and other agencies to get a better idea of what needs to be done at Legion Field and to see what kind of incentives can possibly be used on a proposed open air stadium near the Uptown district.

State Representative Juandalynn Givan says she and others will be involved in the process. In the meantime, we know Legion Field needs upgrades and the state could provide funds to the city to help make that happen.

"It depends on what type of upgrades they are looking at. We will have the opportunity now some of us. I'll just say right now it depends on wat type of incentives that they might be looking for,” Givan said.

There's a resolution that asks for support of a $30 million redevelopment project for Legion Field and the Smithfield community. But where is that money coming from? That is also something state lawmakers are trying to figure out.

