Take a sneak peak into Tuscaloosa County's new 911 Center

Emergency officials gave a first look inside Tuscaloosa County's new 911 Center on Thursday. Many of the improvements were inspired by the storms of April 27, 2011.

Soon, the facility will house 6 different agencies in Tuscaloosa County that will not only take 911 calls, but dispatch them from this same location.

“It helps to be in one room together for situational awareness not only major events like tornadoes or any type of natural disasters,” said Rod Coleman Tuscaloosa County 911 Director.

911 Director Rod Coleman said this center has been a 20 year project in the making.

After experiencing a devastating event like the April 27th tornadoes, community leaders knew they had to change how they responded to emergency incidents.

“Our goal from the beginning was to create a first-class facility with all the technology in place to better serve our citizens,” said Coleman.

When the 911 center is complete, Coleman said it will be the largest in the state employing 30 to 40 people. All will be trained to jump into action when needed.

“Every call could be life or death - you never know until you answer that phone what the call is going to be about,” said Coleman.

Coleman said communication is key in helping folks at the other end of that 911 call. And having everyone under one roof could be a big time and life saver.

“Being together would ease the transition to getting information to our first responders much quicker,” said Coleman.

Officials said they plan to have all agencies moved in here by mid next year.

