Homicide investigation underway in Homewood

Authorities in Homewood are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of Robert Jemison Road.

They say one person died at the scene in what appears to be a domestic violence incident.

Police say two persons of interest are in custody.

No other details are currently available, but we'll update this story as more info is given to us.

