Tuscaloosa student uses Disney grant to help others

An award-winning student from Tuscaloosa is using his reward to help people all over the globe.

Taking his shot to help those in need, sixth grader Thomas Elliot Ferry - Disney Summer of Service winner - is using the $500 reward grant from his previous charity fall festival work to host a United Nations Children's Fund winter carnival.

"We're asking people to donate and come play games and have a good time," said Ferry.

Thomas Elliot said the money will help others. "We're helping people in other countries who don't have clean water or resources like that to work on," said Ferry.

The Rock Quarry Middle School student has assembled more than 20 students to help build about 10 creative games like Ice Fishing.

"You stick the magnet in and each fish has paper clips on the back. And you catch a fish and green would be five tickets," said Elizabeth Rosenstiel, Ice Fishing game designer.

"I always encourage my students to think of any kind of creative ways to help others," said Kathryn Perkins, Verner Elementary Teacher.

Students hope you come out January 6, 2018 at Buddy Powell Pavilion on Northridge Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

