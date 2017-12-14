FIRST ALERT for cooler feeling air on Friday

Temperatures Friday will start off a little frosty and rise into the 40s but feel like they are in the 30s most of the day due to a breeze from the northwest. Scattered clouds stay with us and there is a small chance for a sprinkle.

You’ll need your thick coat on Saturday morning too as temperatures start off in the 20s. The pattern starts to turn to a milder one on Saturday afternoon through next week. Temperatures reach the normal mark on Saturday afternoon which is in the middle 50s.

On Sunday afternoon, we will be pushing 60 degrees though rain chances climb to 60%. The best chance sets up on Sunday afternoon across far west Alabama and areas south of I-20 after dark.

It will be wet at times on Monday and Tuesday, especially south of I-20. Temperatures at night will be in the 50s and during the day will be in the 60s. Some areas could see 1-2” of rainfall when all is said and done.

Above normal warmth lingers through Friday of next week and then we watch our next storm system build in. As of now, we look too mild for anything but rain with it on the 22nd/23rd. Long range data also hints at possibly more rain for Christmas. The chance for a white Christmas is matching up with climatology which is less than 5%. If something changes then we will be the first to alert you.

