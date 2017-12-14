Birmingham attorney brings gift of service to Puerto Rico

While many in Birmingham are preparing to exchange Christmas gifts, a Birmingham attorney is preparing to spend the holidays helping hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico.

Attorney Freddy Rubio says he had planned to spend about a month on the island he was born on, doing hands-on rebuilding and infrastructure work. Istead, Rubio - a Birmingham Bar Association board member - will work with Puerto Rico Legal Services helping survivors apply for FEMA aid and deal with insurance companies. Almost 90 days after the hurricane Rubio says people are still struggling especially in the interior of the island.

"A lot of people are in need, a lot of people without power, without drinkable water, without access to internet or telephone services," said Rubio.

He will also help investigate the number of Maria-related deaths on the island. The federal government updated the number of fatalities to 64 earlier this week, but CNN and some other news outlets report the number of deaths may actually more than 1,000.

"I think it's very important that we recognize a lot of the hospitals, a lot of the daycares and nursing facilities have been damaged or are in need of basic power, water and medicines," said Rubio.

Rubio says there are a couple of ways Alabamians can help their fellow Americans on the island. One is to donate to the Birmingham Bar Foundation's Puerto Rico Relief Fund. Also, Rubio says, with nearly 300,000 Puerto Ricans having left the island since the end of September, local companies can hire a bilingual worker.

"We can travel, we are ready to work and people are looking for jobs throughout the United States," said Rubio.

