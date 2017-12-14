Birmingham attorney brings gift of service to Puerto Rico

The chairman for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says the only pressure they are receiving is from people who say “do not concede.” Bill Armistead says the campaign wants to let the process move forward.More >>
Not standing for the national anthem has been a controversial topic for more than a year, and on Thursday, Republican lawmakers in Montgomery proposed a resolution urging everyone to show respect for the flag during the National Anthem and pledge of allegiance.More >>
Thursday marked five years since the day twenty children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.More >>
They're some of the hottest tech gadgets going this Christmas - digital assistants like the Google Home or the Amazon Echo. But a consumer watchdog organization is warning buyers to beware.More >>
Officials from Gardendale and the Jefferson County Board of Education went to a federal appeals court in Atlanta Thursday morning to make their arguments about what should happen in relation to the formation of a Gardendale school system.More >>
