Moore campaign chairman: "People saying 'do not concede'"

The chairman for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore says the only pressure they are receiving is from people who say “do not concede.”

Bill Armistead says the campaign wants to let the process move forward.

Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20-thousand votes. It is unlikely the campaign can erase that gap with the remaining military and provisional ballots.

“We’re getting reports of irregularities around the state and are reporting to the Secretary of State,” Armistead says. “We’ll let the Secretary of State pursue that.”

The Secretary of State’s office has said there has been no credible evidence of fraud.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president's outreach to Senator-Elect Doug Jones this week shows he believes the Alabama Democrat won fairly.

“Should have already taken place,” Huckabee Sanders said when asked if the president believes Moore should concede.

Senator-Elect Jones told reporters Wednesday that he would tell Moore “do the right thing” and let the healing begin after the heated campaign.

Still, Armistead says the campaign feels no pressure to concede.

“The only pressure we’re receiving is from people saying ‘do not concede.’ Make sure everything is done right, all the votes are counted right, consider all the irregularities,” Armistead says. “There is no pressure to concede at all. There’s pressure to not concede, so we’re just taking it one step at a time.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.