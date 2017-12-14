Sandy Hook shooting anniversary hits deep with Irondale SRO

Thursday marked five years since the day twenty children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

The gunman also killed six teachers at the school, and his mother before taking his own life.

After the Sandy Hook massacre, schools across the country and right here in Alabama began increasing security measures.

In some cases, that included adding SROs or school resource officers to their buildings.

James Lewis is one of them. An officer with the Irondale Police Department, he’s the SRO for all the schools in the city.

But don't let the word officer fool you. Lewis realizes his role is about more than just enforcing laws.

“It consists of being a father to a lot of kids. Counselor, too. Because I have a lot of them that talk about certain things and they tell me things they won't tell other people and I try to lead them in the right way,” he says.

He's always loved the job, the connecting with and protecting students. But when he reflects on the lives of the Sandy Hook students that were taken, it hits deep.

“It was horrible. One of those tragedies that should not have happened,” he says. “It woke up something inside of you to say, 'I don't want that to happen on my watch.' So it makes you do what you do a little better than you were doing it before.”

So checking around campus, making sure doors are properly locked is more than just a routine to Lewis.

“I patrol the school to keep the school safe. We find anything out of place, we take care of it. I am here to make a difference,” says Lewis.

