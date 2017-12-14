Consumer Watchdog group claims Google Alexa and Amazon Echo invade privacy

They're some of the hottest tech gadgets going this Christmas - digital assistants like the Google Home or the Amazon Echo.

But a consumer watchdog organization is warning buyers to beware.

“A review of patents for these home assistants show they're far from there to help you. They're there to track you, surveil you and sell you,” says Consumer Watchdog President James Court.

He says the devices can eavesdrop on your conversations even when you don't use key words to activate them.

“They're listening when you flush the toilet, when your kids are silent and when your kids are screaming,” said Court.

The purpose for doing so, the group claims, is so the parent companies can make money.

“Both Google and Amazon as well as other companies make their money by having more information about us and our families. And when they do that, they then sell access to advertisers,” Court says.

We reached out to both Google and Amazon in regards to the claims.

In a statement, Google said: "Consumer Watchdog's claims are unfounded. All devices that come with the Google Assistant....are designed with user privacy in mind.”

A spokesperson for Amazon said: "We take privacy seriously and have built multiple layers of privacy into Echo devices. We do not use customer's voice recordings for targeted advertising."

But Consumer Watchdog stands by their claims. “This is a home invasion robbery. It's not a holiday gift.”

