Consumer Watchdog group claims Google Alexa and Amazon Echo invade privacy

Most 90 year olds need some TLC, but few would be as expensive as Legion Field. A state lawmaker talks about the facility's future and the possibility of a new stadium for UAB. We're told some money from the state could be used to renovate the old gray lady.More >>
An award-winning student from Tuscaloosa is using his reward to help people all over the globe.More >>
Authorities in Homewood are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday evening.More >>
Emergency officials gave a first look inside Tuscaloosa County's new 911 Center on Thursday. Many of the improvements were inspired by the storms of April 27, 2011.More >>
Temperatures Friday will start off a little frosty and rise into the 40s but feel like they are in the 30s most of the day due to a breeze from the northwest. Scattered clouds stay with us and there is a small chance for a sprinkle.More >>
